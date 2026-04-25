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Zelenskyy thanks Aliyev for assistance to Ukraine

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Zelenskyy thanks Aliyev for assistance to Ukraine
Photo: Azertac

“Regarding supplies in the energy sector, we have received 11 aid packages during such a very difficult period. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan for this assistance,” said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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Expressing his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the help provided to Ukrainian children as well, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “You are helping our children. Our children, our sons and daughters, come from frontline regions. They have faced hardships and suffered from the war. More than five hundred Ukrainian children are here, and we are grateful to you for this support,” the President of Ukraine emphasized.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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