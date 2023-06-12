Armenian armed forces again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 12, starting from 13:35 to 14:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned direction.

Moreover, from 11:15 to 16:50 members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Fuzuli and Lachin region.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

News.Az