Armenian armed forces commit large-scale provocation in Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions

Armenian Armed Forces have committed a large-scale provocation in Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions, reads a message from the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

MoD reported that diversion groups of Armenian armed forces have planted mines in the areas and supply roads between the positions of the units of the Azerbaijani Army in different directions, using the mountainous relief of the area and existing ravines in the darkness: "As a result of urgent measures taken by our units in order to immediately prevent these acts, a battle took place.

Some positions, shelters and bases of the Azerbaijani Army in the territory of Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions were fired with various types of weapons, including mortars by the units of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of Basarkecher, Istisu, Garakilsa, and Gorus settlements. As a result, there are losses among personnel, and damage to military infrastructure.

In order to prevent the provocation of the armed forces of Armenia and military threats against the territory and sovereignty of our country, and to ensure the safety of our military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure works in the territory of Kalbajar and Lachin regions, decisive response measures are being taken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army deployed in this direction."

Azerbaijan's MoD noted that necessary measures are being taken in order to silence the firing points of the Armenian armed forces and prevent the expansion of the scale of the military conflict: " There are losses among the personnel and combat equipment of the armed forces of Armenia involved in the sabotage operations.



In general, during the last month, the provocations of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Lachin, Gadabey, Dashkasan and Kalbajar regions of the state border, and the firing of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in those regions with various types of weapons, were intensive and systematic. At the same time, Armenia was observing the concentration of offensive weapons, heavy artillery and personnel along the borders of Azerbaijan."

The Ministry emphasized that all these facts indicated once again that Armenia is preparing for a large-scale military provocation: "With such actions, Armenia also aims to slow down the implementation of large-scale civil infrastructure projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the border regions freed from occupation and to maintain an atmosphere of tension near the borders of Azerbaijan.

We declare once again that the military and political leadership of Armenia is fully responsible for the provocation, conflict and losses.

Additional information will be provided to the public about the situation," said the Ministry.

News.Az