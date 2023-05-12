Armenian armed forces using attack UAVs against Azerbaijan - Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 12, at 11:30, the Armenian armed forces units in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region used attack UAVs in the direction of the Azerbaijan Army’s opposing positions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

The Armenian side is once again escalating the situation by committing another provocation, the ministry stated.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army, added the ministry.

News.Az