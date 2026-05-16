ASAN model panel to be held at WUF13 in Baku

ASAN model panel to be held at WUF13 in Baku

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A panel session on the “ASAN Model in Urbanization: The Role of Public Services and Volunteerism” will be held on May 19 as part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), according to the ASAN Volunteers Organization.

The discussion will focus on improving access to public services during urbanization, the role of volunteerism in social development, inclusive urban planning approaches, and the broader social impact of the ASAN model, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Speakers will include UN Volunteers Regional Coordinator for Europe and Central Asia Zarina Mirabdullaeva, as well as Asli Ibrahimli, head of the “ASAN Appeal” Information System, and Aysiman Guliyeva.

The session will also feature contributions from the ASAN Volunteers Organization, highlighting its role in citizen engagement and service delivery.

WUF13 brings together global stakeholders to discuss sustainable urban development and is expected to host a range of panels addressing urbanization challenges and solutions.

News.Az