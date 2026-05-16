Azerbaijani female wrestler wins European bronze

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani wrestler Fatima Bayramova has captured a bronze medal at the U-17 European Championships currently underway in Samokov, Bulgaria.

Competing in the 53kg weight category, Bayramova put on a dominant performance in her final podium bout, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

She completely overwhelmed her opponent, Zuzanna Sokolovskaya of Poland, securing the bronze medal with a flawless 10:0 victory.

News.Az