Azerbaijani female wrestler wins European bronze
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Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijani wrestler Fatima Bayramova has captured a bronze medal at the U-17 European Championships currently underway in Samokov, Bulgaria.
Competing in the 53kg weight category, Bayramova put on a dominant performance in her final podium bout, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
She completely overwhelmed her opponent, Zuzanna Sokolovskaya of Poland, securing the bronze medal with a flawless 10:0 victory.
By Aysel Mammadzada