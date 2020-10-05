Armenian army retreats in panic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia officially recognized the retreat of its armed forces, "spokesperson" of the so-called separatist "regime" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Vahram Poghosyan wrote about the retreat of the Armenian armed forces on his Facebook page, Trend reports with reference to the Armenian media on Oct. 5.

"The Armenian Army has withdrawn its troops in some directions of the front line," Poghosyan wrote.

The statement of Poghosyan, who tried to cover up the bitter defeats at the front under a tactical move, once again confirms the fact that the Armenian armed forces' are panicking.

