Armenian from Los Angeles arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

Armenian from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn, Los Angeles Daily News reported.

A special education assistant at Ulysses S. Grant High School, Grigor Agdayan, 42, was arrested on April 4 on suspicion of possessing child pornography and has been “reassigned” from the school.

According to Los Angeles County inmate records, Agdayan bailed out and was released on Thursday. The case is being investigated by LAPD’s Juvenile Division.

In a letter sent to students’ parents obtained by the Daily News, Principal Pamela Damonte noted that Agdayan was arrested for “alleged sexual misconduct.” She said the April 4th incident “occurred off campus and did not involve any students.”

