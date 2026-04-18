Macron says French soldier killed in Lebanon, possibly by Hezbollah

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French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a French soldier serving in the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon was killed today.

Macron named the soldier as Florian Montorio of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment, who was serving in Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL). Three other soldiers were wounded, he said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Macron said that “everything suggests that responsibility for this attack lies with Hezbollah,” and demanded that the Lebanese authorities immediately arrest the perpetrators.

UNIFIL said in a statement that its patrol was clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghanduriyah in southern Lebanon when it “came under small-arms fire from non-state actors.” The force said two of the three wounded soldiers suffered serious injuries.

Nawaf Salam, the prime minister of Lebanon, condemned the attack and said he gave instructions for an immediate investigation.

“It goes without saying that this irresponsible behavior inflicts serious damage on Lebanon and its relations with its friendly and supportive countries around the world,” he added.

The attack comes amid a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday after Israel and Lebanon held their first direct talks in decades earlier this week in Washington, DC.

Israel’s military accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire earlier on Saturday, saying it had identified several “terrorists” approaching its soldiers and posing an immediate threat. The force said it “conducted precise strikes against the terrorists.”

News.Az