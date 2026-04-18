India summons Iranian envoy following vessel attack in Hormuz

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India summoned Iranian Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Fathali to file a formal protest after an Indian-flagged vessel was fired upon in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, raising diplomatic tensions amid the ongoing regional crisis.

As per the government sources, New Delhi will convey its “serious concerns and displeasure” over the incident, even as questions mount over the circumstances under which Iranian forces opened fire on civilian shipping, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sources said the Ministry of External Affairs has called in the Iranian envoy following the firing incident involving an India-flagged vessel in the strategic waterway.

Officials are expected to seek clarity from Tehran, with the government raising a key concern: under what authority Iranian forces engaged ships transiting one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

The move signals a sharp diplomatic response from India as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to rise.

India-flagged vessel targeted

Government sources confirmed that an India-flagged vessel was among those targeted during the incident.

No injuries to the crew or damage to the vessel have been reported so far.

The vessel was forced to alter course following reports of gunfire involving Iranian Revolutionary Guard units in the strait.

Sources said two Indian vessels were at the centre of an IRGC-controlled detour point near Larak island and had to return from there, while one vessel managed to cross the Strait earlier in the day.

Since morning, eight India-flagged or India-bound vessels had approached the Strait of Hormuz. Except for Desh Garima, seven others attempted transit but were later forced to turn back amid the heightened tensions.

Government monitoring situation

Authorities said the Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and India-flagged ships operating in the region.

The government has reiterated that the safety of seafarers remains its top priority.

Tensions in Hormuz escalate

The incident comes as Iran reimposed strict control over the Strait of Hormuz amid a standoff with the United States, with both sides enforcing rival restrictions on maritime movement.

The chokepoint, which carries nearly a fifth of global oil trade, has seen heightened military activity in recent days, with vessels being forced to turn back after coming under fire.

Saturday’s development adds a diplomatic dimension to the crisis, raising concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and the risk of further escalation in the region.

News.Az