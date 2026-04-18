CENTCOM: US blockade forces 23 ships to alter route

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US Central Command stated this morning that the US has compelled 23 vessels to turn around since initiating its blockade of Iranian ports on April 13.

“Since commencement of the blockade, 23 ships have complied with direction from US forces to turn around,” CENTCOM said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The update followed a chaotic 24 hours during which the Strait of Hormuz, which is not being directly blockaded by the US, was declared reopened by Tehran, and then effectively closed again.

During the brief period when Iran eased restrictions, CNN estimates at least nine vessels passed through the crucial waterway.

News.Az