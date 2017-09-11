Armenian mafia members detained in Argentina

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five of six detained people are Armenians.

Six members of a crimical grouping, known as the 'Lord of the Rings' and engaged in production of fake jewel patterns of famous Bulgary, Tiffany's y Armani, were detained as a result of the operation carried by the Argentinean police on September 2, 2017.

The operation was carried simultaneously in three places - the jewel producing workshop, their sale point and the apartment where the precious metals were kept. According to reports in Argentinean media, of six detained people, five are Armenians. By the information from the Argentine Ministry of Security, the law enforcement bodies have been searching for this criminal grouping since April of this year.

News.Az

