Armenian MP resorts to provocation at Euronest PA committee meeting

Azerbaijani MPs Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Rovshan Rzayev, Agalar Valiyev, Rauf Aliyev, Faraj Guliyev and head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA), chairman of Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports Fuad Muradov were on a visit to Kiev to participate in the regular session of the Euronest PA, a source in the Azerbaijani Parliament said Nov. 7.

Meetings of the Euronest PA committees on political issues, economic integration, energy security and social issues were held within the session, the source noted.

Malahat Ibrahimgizi, co-chair of the committee on social issues, and Faraj Guliyev, member of the committee, took part in the meeting of the committee, Trend reports.

Malahat Ibrahimgizi informed about the international conference titled “Involving Parliaments of the Eastern Partnership Member States in promoting gender equality and women's health within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals”, held Sept. 22 in Baku. Other participants shared their positive impressions of the conference.

However, a woman MP from Armenia, who participated in the conference in Baku, started to assert that the conference was turned into an "anti-Armenia propaganda".

In response to this, Malahat Ibrahimgizi spoke about the suffering of the Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, in particular women who became refugees, and noted that everyone was pleased with the conference, and this was stressed by each participant.

In addition, all delegations, including the Armenian one, freely expressed their opinion when participating in the conference in Baku, she added.

Then, Faraj Guliyev spoke about the plight of Azerbaijani women in captivity in connection with Armenia’s occupation policy and the forced involvement of the captured Azerbaijani women in the work at Zod gold ore deposit.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

