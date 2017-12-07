Armenian party demands to suspend broadcasting of Russian TV channels

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We demand from the authorities to prohibit the broadcasting of Russian TV channels in Armenia."

According to Armenian media, the statement came from the "Front for the Armenian State".

"In connection with discrimination based on ethnicity, infringement of the Constitution of Armenia, slander and systematic propaganda of other acts, rejected by law, we demand to suspend broadcasting licenses for RTR-Planeta, First Channel-CIS, and Mir." The same reason should oblige companies that provide cable television services to stop broadcasting the aforementioned channels, as well as NTV, Zvezda, Ren TV, the statement said.

