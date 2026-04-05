US rescues airman as Trump, Israel pressure Iran ahead of deadline

The officials did not provide further details late Friday, and the Pentagon did not immediately comment on the report, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Israeli jets conducted four air raids targeting southern Beirut

Why Russia is warning of a nuclear risk

Israel preparing for attacks on Iranian energy sites

Russia warns of rising nuclear risk after U.S.-Israeli strike near Iran's Bushehr plant

The rescued airman was the second member of a two person crew aboard an F15 fighter jet that Iran said was shot down by its air defenses on Friday. Earlier reports said the first crew member had already been recovered.

The developments came as U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel increased pressure on Iran over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Washington has warned Tehran to reopen the vital shipping route or risk attacks on energy facilities.

Trump has issued mixed signals since the war between the United States and Iran began on February 28, alternating between suggestions of possible diplomacy and sharp military threats against the Islamic Republic.

In his latest message, Trump said Tehran was nearing the end of a deadline to reach a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out, 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” he wrote on Truth Social.

The war has already killed thousands, triggered an energy crisis, and raised fears of lasting damage to the global economy. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy transit routes and normally carries about one fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.