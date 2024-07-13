Armenian PM, Georgian Defense Minister mull regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Defense of Georgia Irakli Chikovani have discussed issues of regional security and stability in Yerevan, according to the press service of the country's government, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan noted that relations between Armenia and Georgia are at a high level, and emphasized that Yerevan is interested in deepening and developing multi-sectoral cooperation with Tbilisi.The prime minister assessed the partnership between the defense ministries of the two countries as effective.In turn, Irakli Chikovani emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and programs aimed at expanding it.

News.Az