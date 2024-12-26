Armenian PM to join EAEU summit via video link after testing positive for COVID-19

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19, plans to participate in the EAEU summit in Russia's Leningrad (St. Petersburg) Region via video link, according to a source.

"Pashinyan is expected to attend via video link," the source confirmed, News.Az reports, citing TASS. On December 25, the Armenian prime minister announced that his test for COVID-19 had returned positive again, and that he would continue working with restrictions until recovery. Earlier, he had already decided not to attend the informal CIS summit near St. Petersburg due to a positive test.

