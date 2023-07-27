Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh freely pass through Lachin border checkpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan once again has created conditions for the free passage of Armenian residents living in Karabakh through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) through the Lachin border checkpoint operating on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on the Khakari river, News.az reports.

A total of 7 vehicles and 34 residents of Karabakh passing from Azerbaijan's Khankendi in the direction of Gorus, after inspection at the checkpoint in accordance with the rules, were provided with passage to Armenia. Of these, 11 were members of the ICRC, 12 were persons in need of medical care, and 10 were members of their accompanying families, 1 was a representative of medical personnel.

This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles and difficulties in the passage of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the border checkpoint.

The Armenian side has repeatedly made false accusations about the alleged "emergence of a humanitarian crisis" in the region, "influencing" the Armenian residents of Karabakh, in particular after the provocations that led to the serious injury of the Azerbaijani serviceman at the Lachin border checkpoint and the closure of the checkpoint by the decision of Azerbaijan.

The events occurring in the region demonstrate that the road is open for humanitarian purposes, contrary to what some circles claim.

News.Az