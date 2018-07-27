Yandex metrika counter

Armenian soldier wounded in Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian soldier wounded in Nagorno Karabakh

An Armenian soldier has received a gunshot wound in a shoot-out on the contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

Oxu.Az reports referring to the Armenian media that the wounded is David Arturovich Miloyan, born in 1998.

According to the information, an investigation has been launched to find out the reasons for the incident.

News.Az


