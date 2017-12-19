+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian students continue to stage protest in Yerevan.

Dozens of students from different departments of the Yerevan State University continue to stage a protest against the new bill that abolishes the temporary exemptions from compulsory military service for graduate and undergraduate students studying at the country’s state universities, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian media.

"Our protests shows our struggle against law bill regarding the abolition of the temporary exemptions from compulsory military service and the negligence of the public", one of the leaders of the student group, “For Science Development”, David Petrosyan told.

