Armenian taxi driver charged with poisoning almost 100 people to death

A taxi driver accused of poisoning a client has been detained in Moscow.

Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to the head of the Moscow department of the Russian Investigative department, said that the taxi driver is charged under the relevant article of the Russian Criminal Code, APA reported citing TVC.



Media reports suggest that the taxi diver, called Vahagn Karapetyan, 29, who is of Armenian origin, may be guilty of killing almost 100 people, including popular TV host Arthur Bitov.



The investigation revealed that the man has provided taxi services in capital Moscow since 2015. For various reasons, he offered his clients mineral water in which he dissolved psychotropic substances in advance. After the clients were poisoned, the taxi driver stole their expensive belongings.



The house of the accused persons was searched. Numerous phones, more than 100 watches, as well as a large number of strong psychotropic substances were found and seized.



The detainee pleaded guilty to committing crimes.

