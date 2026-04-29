Sleep tracker’s dream: Apple Watch alarms just got a huge upgrade

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Apple has introduced a small but highly practical feature in iOS 26.4 that could solve a common frustration for iPhone users — especially those who sleep with an Apple Watch.

With the latest update, users can now choose to have their alarm play on both their iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time — even when wearing the watch to bed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Previously, when an Apple Watch was worn during sleep, alarms set on the iPhone would default to triggering only on the watch. For many users, that meant relying on silent haptic vibrations instead of a loud sound — useful in some situations, but not always effective for waking up.

The new feature, called “Always Play on iPhone,” changes that behavior. When enabled, alarms will sound on the iPhone as well as the Apple Watch, offering a stronger and more reliable wake-up experience.

The setting is currently available for users who have configured a Sleep Schedule, and can be found in both the Clock app and the Health app on the iPhone. It is turned off by default, meaning users need to manually enable it.

This update is particularly useful for those who want to keep the benefits of sleep tracking and silent alarms — such as not disturbing others — while still having the option of a louder backup alarm when needed.

While it may seem like a minor tweak, the addition addresses a long-standing limitation and highlights Apple’s focus on refining everyday features that directly impact users’ daily routines.

News.Az