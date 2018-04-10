Armenians violate ceasefire 97 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 97 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Shirvanly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az