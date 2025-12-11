Armenia’s goal is EU membership, not leaving EAEU yet - Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia’s primary objective is joining the European Union, rather than immediately leaving the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“Leaving the Eurasian Economic Union is not a goal. But on the other hand, joining the European Union is a goal. We understand that simultaneous membership in the EU and the EAEU is impossible,” Pashinyan told journalists in Hamburg on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

He added that there is no need to make such a decision now and that it will be taken when the time is right.

The Armenian prime minister noted that the Armenian Parliament recently adopted a law initiating the EU accession process, describing it as a motivation for the government to continue democratic reforms and align all sectors with EU standards.

“Until we objectively meet these standards, we cannot become EU members. Therefore, the first task on this path is to have a country that meets EU standards. When we reach that point, we will submit an EU membership application,” Pashinyan explained.

The remarks underscore Armenia’s gradual approach to EU integration while maintaining stability in its relations with the EAEU.

News.Az