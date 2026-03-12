Iran allegedly hacks Israeli rail system, network taken offline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has reportedly hacked and disabled Israel’s railway system in a cyberattack targeting the country’s rail infrastructure, forcing the network offline.

“The enemy Zionist railway system has been disabled by a cyberattack, and the regime’s home front has announced that all stations are unsafe until further notice,” Fars news agency reported on its Telegram channel, as cited by News.Az.

The agency also claimed that all Israeli railway stations are “not safe until further notice” following the alleged cyberattack.

Israeli authorities have not confirmed the report.

