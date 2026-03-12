Nearly 3.2 million displaced inside Iran, says UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 3.2 million people have been displaced within Iran since the start of the joint US-Israeli airstrikes on the country on February 28, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The agency said the estimate is based on preliminary assessments of displaced households across the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The UNHCR warned that the number could continue to rise as the fighting persists.

“This figure is likely to continue rising as hostilities persist, marking a worrying escalation in humanitarian needs,” the agency said in a statement.

