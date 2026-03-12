Iran confirms new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei sustains injury

The ministry said Khamenei’s condition is satisfactory and that he is feeling well, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Earlier, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that Khamenei was injured on February 28 — the first day of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

According to the report, the injury may explain his absence from public appearances and the increased security measures surrounding him, although sources stressed that he remained conscious and in normal health.

Following the report, Khamenei’s son and presidential adviser, Yousef Pezeshkian, said the Supreme Leader was in full health.

Later, Reuters reported that sources confirmed Khamenei was “lightly injured,” likely to his leg, but continues to carry out his duties.