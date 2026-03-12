Türkiye says Greece violating island status under treaties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Greece’s initiatives concerning the status of certain Aegean islands violate international treaties and undermine bilateral relations, warning that Ankara has taken the necessary measures in response.

Speaking at the ministry’s weekly press briefing in Ankara, spokesperson Zeki Akturk said Athens’ actions contradict agreements that define the legal status of the islands, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“The initiatives by Greece that violate the status of the islands contrary to duly concluded treaties both create legal violations and damage our neighborly and allied relations,” Akturk said.

He noted that the Eastern Aegean islands were transferred to Greece under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties on the condition that they remain demilitarized.

According to the ministry, islands such as Limnos and Karpathos are among those that must maintain demilitarized status under the provisions of these agreements.

The ministry said that violating this status constitutes a fundamental breach and that unilateral actions cannot legally terminate the demilitarized status stipulated by the treaties.

“These fait accompli attempts do not lead to the unilateral termination of the demilitarized status,” the statement said, adding that the issue has also been raised at the highest levels of the Turkish government.

The ministry also accused Greece of attempting to exploit regional crises.

“We do not accept Greece’s initiatives that do not serve a genuine purpose and aim to turn the crises in our region into opportunities. Necessary measures have been taken accordingly,” it said.

The ministry added that such tensions among NATO allies are "unacceptable" at a time when security crises continue in the broader region.

News.Az