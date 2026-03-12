Iran’s IRGC hits US-linked oil tanker in Persian Gulf - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it struck U.S.-linked oil tanker Safesea Vishnu in the Persian Gulf.

The vessel was reportedly targeted near Iraqi waters amid heightened tensions in the region, News.Az reports.

One Indian crew member was killed in the incident.

Footage released by the portal Clash Report shows the moment the U.S.-linked oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was struck in the northern Persian Gulf after it allegedly ignored warnings issued by the IRGC.

