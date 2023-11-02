Armenia's participation in conference on Ukraine in Malta anti-Russian gesture - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow considers Yerevan's participation in the conference on Ukraine in Malta on the so-called Copenhagen platform a demonstrative anti-Russian gesture, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing, News.az reports citing TASS.

"If you are asking me about the meeting in Malta on the so-called Copenhagen platform, we consider it as a demonstrative anti-Russian gesture by Yerevan," Zakharova said in response to a question.

Kiev is actively trying to promote a settlement plan proposed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that does not take into account Moscow's position. Relevant international consultations, to which Russia was not invited, were held on June 24 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and on August 5-6 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The last meeting at the level of national security advisers on ways to overcome the conflict in Ukraine was on October 28-29 in Malta.

As Zakharova noted, Yerevan "should be aware that this is demonstrative flirting with those who aggressively oppose Russia."

"It is regrettable that the current Armenian leadership is purposefully and persistently destroying our allied relations, which not so long ago it called the most important factor for Armenia's stability and prosperity," Zakharova concluded.

News.Az