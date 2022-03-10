Armenia’s radical forces hinder establishment of peace in region – military expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Radical forces in Armenia are hindering the establishment of peace in the region and the signing of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.Az.

He was commenting on the recent tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as on the territory of Azerbaijan where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed. In recent days, illegal Armenian armed detachments have been firing at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in various directions.

The military expert noted that radical forces and revanchists in Armenia are financed by Armenian diaspora organizations abroad.

He stressed that the statement’s paragraph 4 envisaging the disarmament and expulsion of illegal Armenian armed groups from the territory of Azerbaijan still remains unfulfilled.

“The presence of illegal Armenian armed groups will continue to pose a threat. These forces must be disarmed,” he said, noting that such factors further aggravate the situation in the region.

He also recalled that Azerbaijan opened a criminal case against the head of the separatist regime in Karabakh and put him on the international wanted list.

Ramaldanov added that radical forces and revanchists in Armenia cannot accept the Declaration on “Allied Interaction”, which was recently signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and opened a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

News.Az