+ ↺ − 16 px

Arsenal have submitted a £9.3 million bid for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard as the club looks to strengthen its midfield options ahead of the new season.

The experienced midfielder has become a cost-effective target for the Gunners, who are aiming to add depth and leadership to their squad, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Former Chelsea and Italy star Jorginho has departed on a free transfer for Flamengo, while Thomas Partey’s future remains up in the air - and it’s increasingly likely that the Ghana international will depart. Partey’s contract expires on June 30 and, as things stand, he is due to become a free agent and leave the Emirates, having played 52 times in all competitions under Mikel Arteta last season.

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, having agreed terms with the Basque club.

The Spain international is set to join next week in a £55m move - with Arsenal having negotiated terms to pay more than his release clause, in order to pay in instalments.

But they want more cover and Norgaard, 31, is seen as the kind of leader and character that would be good in the dressing room - like Jorginho was - while having also proven himself a capable Premier League performer.

The Bees captain has been integral to the club securing five straight seasons of Premier League football. He played 34 times in the Premier League under former head coach Thomas Frank last season, who has since departed for Tottenham Hotspur to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Ex-Fiorentina midfielder Norgaard has also been a regular for the Danish national team in recent seasons too.

He has two years remaining on his contract in west London, having signed a new deal in March, having rejected a number of Bosman offers as his family are settled in London.

News.Az