Arsenal seek vital win against Valerenga in UEFA Women's Champions League clash

Arsenal urgently need three points when they face Valerenga in the UEFA Women's Champions League (WUCL) on Wednesday night, News.Az reports.

The game comes after the significant news of head coach Jonas Eidevall’s resignation following a poor start to the season. Assistant coach Renee Slegers will lead the team as they aim to recover from a 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich in their opening group stage match.Valerenga, two-time Toppserien champions, will provide tough competition, but Arsenal are determined to bounce back and secure a crucial victory at home.

