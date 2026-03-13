IPL 2026 full schedule revealed: Match list, teams and dates

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to be bigger and more exciting, featuring 84 matches, 10 more than last season, under a new double round-robin format. Fans can look forward to seeing all ten franchises battle for the prestigious IPL trophy.

According to the IPL 2026 schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the season opener on March 28, 2026, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, News.Az reports, citing the Olympics.

The first 20 matches have been announced, with the remaining fixtures expected later due to the upcoming assembly elections in India.

March 28, 2026: RCB vs SRH – 7:30 PM IST, Bengaluru*

March 29, 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 7:30 PM IST, Mumbai

March 30, 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 7:30 PM IST, Guwahati

Fans will also see major clashes, including Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, featuring pre-season trades like Ravindra Jadeja moving to RR and Sanju Samson joining CSK, which adds more excitement to the league.

All matches are scheduled in Indian Standard Time (IST). Here’s a quick look at the first 12 days of action:

The 10 IPL 2026 teams competing for the title are:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

All franchises will face each other twice in a double round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the playoffs. The playoff structure includes:

Qualifier 1: Top two teams – winner goes directly to the final Eliminator 1: 3rd vs 4th – winner faces loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 Qualifier 2: Winner advances to the final

This structure ensures more high-stakes matches and a competitive race to the IPL 2026 trophy.

Matches will be hosted across eight iconic stadiums in India:

Bengaluru: M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium

Guwahati: ACA Stadium

Kolkata: Eden Gardens

Chennai: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Lucknow: Ekana Stadium

Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium

Mullanpur: New PCA Stadium

With 84 thrilling matches, new pre-season player trades, and fan-favorite teams battling it out, IPL 2026 promises to be one of the most exciting editions yet. Cricket enthusiasts can enjoy double the action, more strategic matchups, and unforgettable moments as their favorite stars compete for glory.

