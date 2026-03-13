Reece James signs new six-year deal with Chelsea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reece James has signed a new six-year contract with Chelsea FC that will keep him at the club until 2032, according to the Press Association.

The Chelsea captain’s previous contract was due to run until 2028, but the club has moved to extend his stay and avoid the risk of the deal entering its final stages, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The new agreement secures the defender’s future at Stamford Bridge until the age of 32.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, James has made 225 appearances in all competitions since making his senior debut in 2019. He was appointed club captain in 2023, further cementing his role as one of the team’s key figures.

The current season has been his most fruitful in terms of minutes on the pitch after injuries to his knee and hamstring wrecked much of the previous two campaigns.

The club have been extremely careful about how much time he spends on the pitch and have employed a carefully regimented model to ensure he is not overstretched.

He has played 35 times in all competitions this season, his highest tally since 2021/22.

News.Az