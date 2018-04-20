Arsinée Khanjian: Today's system in Armenia is unlawful

+ ↺ − 16 px

Quiet revolution is is much more dangerous for the government, Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian said on Thursday during the rally at the Republic Squa

"If only you knew how I want to be with you at this moment," Khanjian said, addressing participants via Internet communication. "Believe that you are strong. Quiet revolution is much more dangerous for the government. I'm asking you not to be disappointed this time. We are with you."

According to news.am, the actress also urged the all opposition forces to fight together.

Addressing the law enforcers, she noted that police should protect the people, not the oligarchic system. "Today's system is unlawful," she said.

