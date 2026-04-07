Artemis II crew captures stunning Earth and Moon images ahead of return - PHOTOS

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The crew of Artemis II has released a new series of breathtaking images of Earth and the Moon, offering a rare perspective from deep space as the mission progresses.

According to data shared by Flightradar24, aerial assets will be actively tracked on Friday to support the crew’s anticipated return. In the meantime, mission observers are focusing on the extraordinary visuals already transmitted by the astronauts, News.az reports.

The published images showcase Earth glowing against the darkness of space, detailed lunar landscapes, and dramatic eclipse-like views where celestial bodies align in near-perfect symmetry. These visuals highlight both the scale of the mission and the technological capabilities enabling high-quality imaging far beyond Earth’s orbit.

Source: Xinhua

NASA’s Artemis program aims to return humans to the Moon and lay the groundwork for future missions to Mars. Artemis II, the program’s first crewed flight, marks a major step in that direction, demonstrating systems and operations critical for long-duration deep-space travel.

Source: Xinhua

The mission continues to attract global attention, not only for its scientific and strategic significance but also for the powerful imagery that brings humanity closer to space exploration than ever before.

Source: Xinhua

News.Az