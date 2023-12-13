As blizzard nears, Beijing suspends classes for primary, secondary schools, kindergartens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Primary schools, secondary schools and kindergartens in Beijing suspended classes on Wednesday as intense snowfall is forecast to approach, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission decided to adopt temporary home learning starting Wednesday after the city's meteorological authority issued an orange alert for blizzards late Tuesday.

The national capital will quickly make preparations for online teaching, and the resumption of in-person classes will be notified later, according to the commission.

Heavy snow blanketed vast areas north of the Yangtze River in China on Monday following freezing weather over the weekend, with alerts issued, trains and flights canceled, and schools suspended to ensure the safety of the public.

From 7 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, snowfall in Beijing reached 5.8 mm on average. The largest precipitation was seen in Fangshan District, reaching 10.2 mm, according to data provided by the Beijing Meteorological Service.

The city's weather station issued a yellow alert for icy roads at 4:50 p.m. Sunday, forecasting that large areas of the city are likely to have icy roads between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday.

By 7 a.m. Monday, over 180 bus routes in Beijing were suspended. The city has so far arranged about 63,000 workers and prepared over 6,600 vehicles and other equipment for snow removal and ice clearing on the roads.

The city of Shouguang in Shandong, a major vegetable producer in China, has been taking measures to ensure the vegetable supply amid the cold wave. Experts have been organized to provide on-site technical guidance on vegetable growing, and intelligent devices such as low-temperature alert apps have allowed for the in-time management of greenhouses.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe alert, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

News.Az