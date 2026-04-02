Russian Northern Fleet general killed in an An-26 crash - report

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Lt. Gen. Alexander Otroschenkо, commander of the Northern Fleet’s composite aviation corps, is believed to have been among those killed in the crash of an An-26 military transport plane in Crimea on March 31.

A Northern Fleet serviceman told journalists about Otroschenkо’s death. A resident of Severomorsk who lost a relative in the crash confirmed the information, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Otroschenkо had headed the Northern Fleet’s composite aviation corps since 2024. Prior to that, he had at various times commanded the naval aviation of the Black Sea and Northern Fleets, as well as the Northern Fleet’s 45th Air and Air Defense Army.

According to BBC’s count, Otroschenkо became the 14th Russian general killed since the start of the full-scale Russo-Ukrainian war.

The An-26 military transport plane crashed on March 31 in Crimea, reportedly due to a technical malfunction. There were 29 people on board; all of them were killed. The authorities of the Murmansk region confirmed that Northern Fleet servicemen were among the dead.

News.Az