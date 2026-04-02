Azerbaijan hands over wanted Pakistani to Tajikistan

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Azerbaijan has extradited a Pakistani citizen, who was internationally wanted, to Tajikistan, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

The request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Tajikistan regarding the extradition of Insaf Sobia, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, born in 1989, for the purpose of bringing him to criminal responsibility, has been fulfilled by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Insaf Sobia, who was placed on an international wanted list on charges of committing fraud in Tajikistan, was identified and detained in Azerbaijan in February 2026, and a detention measure was imposed against him.

Based on the "Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Cases," dated 07.10.2002, a decision on the extradition of the accused person was adopted, and he was handed over to the competent authority of Tajikistan under the escort of a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

News.Az