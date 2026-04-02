Greece moves to restrict teen social media use

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Greece is preparing to introduce a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, in a move aimed at reducing screen addiction and online harm among minors.

The planned measure, which is expected to be officially announced in the coming days, would place Greece among a growing number of countries tightening restrictions on children’s access to social media platforms, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Parents across Greece say they are increasingly struggling to control their children’s phone and social media use, with many reporting arguments at home over screen time.

One mother in Athens described trying multiple approaches — from setting time limits to confiscating her son’s phone — but said the influence of social media remained overwhelming.

“I’d prefer a different approach, limiting mobile phone use within the family,” one parent told Reuters, “but if that doesn’t work, maybe a ban is the only solution.”

Experts and child protection organizations have raised concerns about cyberbullying, addiction, misinformation, and online abuse affecting minors.

At a Greek Safer Internet Centre helpline, officials say reports of cyberbullying and online exploitation have more than doubled in recent years.

Data cited by the centre suggests that a large share of young children in Greece already use social media, raising concerns about their ability to protect themselves online.

While many parents support stricter rules, some worry about enforcement and whether teenagers will find ways to bypass restrictions.

Others argue that solutions should focus more on family-based limits and education rather than government bans.

The proposed Greek policy reflects a broader international debate over how to regulate children’s access to platforms like Instagram and TikTok, as governments weigh mental health risks against digital freedom.

If implemented, Greece would join countries exploring or adopting stricter age-based limits on social media use.

News.Az