Austria blocks U.S. use of airspace for Iran operations

Austria blocks U.S. use of airspace for Iran operations

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On Thursday, Austria's defense ministry stated that it had denied the United States permission to use its airspace for military operations against Iran, citing Austria's neutrality law.

A spokesperson ⁠for the ministry confirmed ​a report from Austrian news ​agency APA that the U.S. had made "several" flyover requests to Austria, ​without specifying how many, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

All ​U.S. flyover requests of a military ‌nature ⁠relating to the conflict in Iran had been rejected, the spokesperson said. Austria ​applies the ​same ⁠principle to other countries that are engaged ​in military conflict, the ​spokesperson ⁠added.

Individual cases were reviewed in consultation with the Austrian ⁠foreign ​ministry, the APA ​report noted.

News.Az