Austria blocks U.S. use of airspace for Iran operations
Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images
On Thursday, Austria's defense ministry stated that it had denied the United States permission to use its airspace for military operations against Iran, citing Austria's neutrality law.
A spokesperson for the ministry confirmed a report from Austrian news agency APA that the U.S. had made "several" flyover requests to Austria, without specifying how many, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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All U.S. flyover requests of a military nature relating to the conflict in Iran had been rejected, the spokesperson said. Austria applies the same principle to other countries that are engaged in military conflict, the spokesperson added.
Individual cases were reviewed in consultation with the Austrian foreign ministry, the APA report noted.
By Ulviyya Salmanli