Yandex metrika counter

Austria blocks U.S. use of airspace for Iran operations

  • World
  • Share
Austria blocks U.S. use of airspace for Iran operations
Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, Austria's defense ministry stated that it had denied the United States permission to use its airspace for military operations against Iran, citing Austria's neutrality law.

A spokesperson ⁠for the ministry confirmed ​a report from Austrian news ​agency APA that the U.S. had made "several" flyover requests to Austria, ​without specifying how many, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

All ​U.S. flyover requests of a military ‌nature ⁠relating to the conflict in Iran had been rejected, the spokesperson said. Austria ​applies the ​same ⁠principle to other countries that are engaged ​in military conflict, the ​spokesperson ⁠added.
Individual cases were reviewed in consultation with the Austrian ⁠foreign ​ministry, the APA ​report noted.

News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      