G7, Gulf states to meet over Hormuz tensions

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The Group of Seven (G7) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are set to hold talks next week focused on the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.

The announcement was made by French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux, who confirmed that the meeting will take place under France’s current G7 presidency, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The discussions are expected to center on ensuring stability and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil and gas shipments passes.

The waterway, located between Iran and Oman, has long been considered a strategic chokepoint for global energy supply chains.

The upcoming meeting reflects growing coordination between Western economies and Gulf states amid heightened regional tensions.

While no detailed agenda has been released, officials are expected to address broader security risks affecting maritime trade and energy flows.

France, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7, is organizing the talks as part of its broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen international cooperation on global security challenges.

News.Az