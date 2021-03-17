“Asan Imza” Mobile ID nominated for WSIS Prizes 2021, UN ITU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s “Asan Imza” Mobile ID – operated by B.EST Solutions – has been recently nominated for the 10th edition of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2021 under the auspices of the United Nations International Telecommunication Union.

Out of 1,270 submitted projects, 360 were nominated for the ongoing online voting phase. The WSIS multi-stakeholder community has the chance to cast its votes for one project in each of the 18 categories until 31 March 2021.

Representing best practice of an inclusive digital identity project, pursued through a successful public-private partnership model, the “Asan Imza” Mobile ID was nominated among 20 other projects in the category: The role of governments and all stakeholders in the promotion of ICTs for development.

“The development of any well-functioning information society begins with the establishment of a secure digital identity infrastructure. As the critical starting point for further digitalisation – in areas ranging from e-governance to e-trade – a functional digital identification system paves the way for sustainable economic growth and the provision of high-quality, accessible public services for citizens,” highlights the “Asan Imza” project description.

The reputable WSIS Prizes contest represents a unique global platform to identify and display global success stories in the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development goals and WSIS Action Lines.

Developed in response to requests from the WSIS stakeholders, the WSIS Prizes contest aims to create an effective mechanism to evaluate projects and activities that leverage the power of information and communication technologies (ICTs) to advance sustainable development.

The list of nominated projects is available here, where the WSIS multi-stakeholder community is invited to participate and cast their vote until 31 March 2021.

News.Az