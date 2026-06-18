ASEAN and Russia expand economic ties

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Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 17 that Russia and ASEAN have established a strong basis for cooperation over the past 35 years and still have significant potential to further expand their relations in the future.

In a message delivered to the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum, held in the city of Kazan on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit, Putin said the sides have accumulated substantial experience in multifaceted cooperation, built strong partnerships, and laid a solid foundation for further expanding cooperation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Russian Presidential Executive Office, the leader noted that two sides have broad prospects for cooperation in areas including energy and food security, the exchange of advanced technologies, and cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as well as in transport and logistics. He also noted that their partners within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Eurasian Economic Union, and other associations, whose representatives are taking part in this forum, are actively engaged in these same areas of cooperation.

“I am confident that the outcomes of the Russia-ASEAN Summit will create new opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, while also strengthening direct dialogue between our business communities. These efforts will contribute to the socioeconomic development of our countries,” read the message.

The summit takes place in Kazan on June 17–18, marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two sides.

News.Az