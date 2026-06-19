Two strong earthquakes shake Russia’s Far East Kamchatka

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.9 and 6.2 struck the east coast of Kamchatka on Friday, according to the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Survey, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The authority reported that the first quake occurred at 6:52 p.m. local time (0652 GMT), with its epicenter located about 183 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional capital, at a depth of 15.4 km.

The second earthquake struck at 7:52 p.m. local time (0752 GMT), with its epicenter located about 179 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 36.6 km.

Local media reported that some residents in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky ran outside their apartments after feeling the tremors.

News.Az