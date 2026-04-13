ASEAN urges safe Hormuz transit amid US-Iran tensions

The foreign ministers of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in a statement, urged the United States and Iran to continue negotiations that “will lead to the permanent end of the conflict and lasting peace and stability in the region,” News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

They also commended Pakistan’s mediatory efforts and other stakeholders involved for the collaborative efforts in the mediation process.

Welcoming the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, which has been in effect since April 8, the foreign ministers called for the “full and effective” implementation of the fragile truce.

“We urge all parties involved to maintain conducive conditions for the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire, including by adhering strictly to its terms, exercising utmost restraint, ceasing all hostilities, acting responsibly, avoiding any acts that may aggravate the situation and working collectively towards a comprehensive and enduring resolution in accordance with international law, the UN Charter and relevant UNSC resolutions,” the statement added.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has reportedly been halted immediately after US President Donald Trump announced a blockade of Iranian ports set to take effect at 1400 GMT on Monday, according to a London-based maritime intelligence report.