Trump announces Hormuz blockade after nuclear talks collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump has announced a major escalation against Iran, declaring that the United States will begin a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following the failure to reach an agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said recent talks with Iran “went well” overall, with most issues agreed upon. However, he stressed that the only issue that truly mattered — the nuclear question — remained unresolved, prompting immediate action, News.Az reports.

According to Trump, the U.S. Navy will “begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.” He added that Washington will also seek to interdict vessels in international waters that have paid transit fees to Iran, calling such payments illegal.

The U.S. president described Iran’s actions as “world extortion,” accusing Tehran of threatening global shipping by claiming that mines may be present in the strait. He stated that American forces would begin destroying any such mines and respond decisively to any hostile action.

“Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be blown to hell,” Trump wrote, warning of a strong military response to any confrontation.

He also indicated that other countries could join the operation, though he did not specify which ones. At the same time, Trump claimed that Iran had already suffered significant military losses due to its nuclear ambitions.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, with a large share of global oil shipments passing through it. Any disruption to traffic in the area could have immediate consequences for global energy markets and regional stability.

Trump’s statement signals a sharp escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, raising concerns about the risk of broader conflict and the security of international shipping in the Persian Gulf.

News.Az