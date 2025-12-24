Asfura, backed by Trump, wins Honduras presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nasry Asfura, the conservative National Party candidate supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, has won Honduras' presidential election, the electoral body announced, finally declaring a victor after weeks of delays, technical issues, and allegations of fraud.

The electoral authority, known as the CNE, said on Wednesday that Asfura had won 40.3 percent of the vote, edging out centre-right Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla, who garnered 39.5 percent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Results were so tight and the ballot processing system so chaotic that around 15 percent of the tally sheets comprising hundreds of thousands of ballots had to be counted by hand to determine the winner.

