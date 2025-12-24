UN calls for calm as Honduras awaits election results

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged “calm” and “restraint” in Honduras as the country awaits official results from its November 30 general elections.

“The Secretary-General notes with concern the growing tensions as the official declaration of results is still awaited,” said Guterres’ spokesperson Farhan Haq, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Guterres welcomed the generally calm and orderly voting process but stressed that all parties must avoid actions or language that could escalate tensions. He emphasized that electoral disputes should be resolved through established legal mechanisms.

The UN chief also highlighted the importance of declaring the results on schedule to ensure an orderly transition of power on January 27, 2026.

Honduras has faced an electoral crisis due to issues with the online results platform and alleged security breaches during vote counting, prompting questions from both ruling party officials and election authorities.

News.Az